Indian Army Men Killed After Tank Barrel Explosion During Firing Practice

Two Indian Army men have been killed while another one has been injured after a T-90 tank’s barrel ruptured during a field firing practice in Babina area of Madhya Pradesh state.

According to an Indian official, the incident occurred on a tank with a three-member crew on 6 October, following which, the crew was given immediate medical assistance and was moved to a military hospital in Babina.

The official further added that the commander and the gunner suffered severe burn injuries which resulted in their deaths, while the tank driver is out of danger and is receiving treatment.

In this regard, the Indian Army has ordered an inquiry into the tragedy and has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers.

In a similar incident, an Indian pilot died while another suffered injuries after their military helicopter crashed in the eastern region of Arunachal Pradesh state.

The incident occurred in the Tawang district of the state, which is near the China border.