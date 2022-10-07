Police Kills Flood Victim in Balochistan

The Balochistan Police reportedly killed a youth and injured another after officers opened fire on flood victims who were receiving flood relief aid in the Jaffarabad district of Balochistan.

According to details, the deceased, 25-year-old Naurez, and the injured person were both moved to Jaffarabad’s district hospital after the tragedy.

In this regard, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Balochistan Police, Abdul Hai Baloch, asserted that the guilty police officer must be detained, and added that a case will be registered against him.

Furthermore, an eyewitness to the scene narrated that the flood victims gathered close to the Cattle Farm Police Station where an international NGO was donating humanitarian supplies. Subsequently, police officers opened fire to disperse the crowd.

Following the incident, flood victims blocked the road in protest and appealed for justice for the deceased, while chanting slogans against the police and the government.

Meanwhile, the DIG along with other senior police officers arrived at the scene and negotiated with the flood victims, and assured them of justice.