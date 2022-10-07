Supernet Plans to Migrate to PSX’s Main Board

Supernet Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telecard limited, plans to switch its status at Pakistan Stock Exchange

According to a notification issued to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company’s board has decided that Supernet may be migrated to the main board of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Supernet became the first technology company to be listed on the GEM board at PSX in May 2022. The migration towards the main board will require to meet the paid-up capital requirement of PSX.

According to the regulation, if the paid-up capital of an SME exceeds Rs. 200 million or its equity, excluding surplus on revaluation of fixed assets, exceeds Rs.v300 million, such SME shall, within twelve months of such increase, seek its listing on the main board of the Exchange.

Supernet was founded as a Data Network Operator and Internet Service Provider. It is a leading company offering ICT solutions nationwide.