Supernet Wins Rs. 450 Million Contract for Threat Protection System Project

Supernet Limited, in conjunction with their Japanese technology partner, Trend Micro Incorporated, announced, on Monday, that they have been awarded a new multi-year project for the acclaimed “Tipping Point” Threat Protection System (TPS) by a major Pakistani customer valued at over Rs. 450 million.

Trend Micro’s TPS is a powerful network security platform that offers comprehensive threat protection against known and undisclosed vulnerabilities. The system uses a combination of technologies, including deep packet inspection, threat reputation, uniform resource locators (URL) reputation, and advanced malware analysis on a flow-by-flow basis to detect and prevent attacks on the network.

The TPS enables enterprises to take a proactive approach to security, providing comprehensive contextual awareness and deeper network traffic analysis. This helps boost the visibility and agility necessary to keep pace with today’s dynamic and evolving enterprise and data center networks.

Trend Micro’s and Supernet’s combined solution successfully addressed the customer’s stringent requirements for state-of-the-art throughput and latency parameters and addressed their challenging scalability and business continuity criteria.

In addition, Trend Micro’s leadership in cybersecurity research through its flagship “Zero Day Initiative” and Supernet’s local presence and experience of implementation, integration, and post-delivery services provide the customer continuous assurance around innovation and access to a cutting-edge cybersecurity knowledge base.

Trend Micro Incorporated’s Managing Director (Malaysia, Pakistan, CLM), Mr. Chee Hoh Goh, stated, “Pakistan, as one of the major cybersecurity markets in the region, is a special area of focus for Trend Micro.”

“In Pakistan, Trend Micro has expanded its in-country operations in the last few years, with focused investments in developing our local partnerships and distribution infrastructure. We have been working closely with our partner Supernet to bring innovative solutions to Pakistan. Furthermore, it is encouraging to see that we are becoming a trusted partner for many key organizations across all market segments in the country,” he added.