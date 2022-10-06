Pakistan Ranked 2nd in Number of Umrah Pilgrims Visiting Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has been ranked second in the list of most pilgrims that visited Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah after 195,225 Pakistanis visited the Kingdom since the beginning of the Islamic lunar year (1 Muharram).

According to Saudi Ministry for the Hajj and Umrah, over 1.2 million people traveled to the Kingdom, with around 317,200 coming from Indonesia, placing it first on the list.

In addition, the Ministry detailed that approximately 880,929 pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom via air travel.

Besides, it also underlined the importance of easing the pilgrims’ trip and improving the quality of services in the sector under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. It urged the Umrah businesses to provide all the necessary service packages to the pilgrims.

As per the details, there are around 470 licensed Saudi companies that offer services to pilgrims and visitors during the 10-month Umrah season, which concludes on 29 Dhul Qa’ad, shortly before the Hajj.

Separately, Saudi Arabia also extended the duration of the Umrah visa from one month to three months and permitted pilgrims to travel all across the country with their visa.