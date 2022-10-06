FIA Arrests Notorious Ex-PIA Engineer Wanted in Fake Degrees Scandal

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday.

According to details, the Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) of FIA apprehended ex-PIA engineer, Farhan Kashif, after he arrived in the country from Doha on an international airline flight.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi’s Traffic Worsens Due to Illegal Parking in Business Areas

The former PIA engineer was wanted by the FIA’s CCC for his role in the fake degrees scandal which brought worldwide embarrassment to the national flag carrier.

Last month, Director-General (DG) FIA, Mohsin Butt, revealed that the PIA had hired nearly 850 employees with fake degrees. 15 cases are registered and FIA is currently investigating them.

ALSO READ US Organization Warns India is Moving Towards Muslim Genocide

During the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) presided over by Chairman Noor Alam Khan, the DG briefed that the FIA has restarted the inquiry into the losses of the PIA.

The DG apprised the committee that the PIA cost the national exchequer Rs. 3.19 billion while it suffered a loss of Rs. 99 million due to renting iPads, with the primary accused in this case also currently being questioned.