8 People Axed to Death in Sleep in Sheikhupura

A man has murdered eight people with an axe while they were asleep in Hachar village near Sheikhupura in Punjab.

According to the details, Police has apprehended the attacker and it has also recovered the weapon he used for the massacre.

In this regard, District Police Officer (DPO) Sheikhupura, Faisal Mukhtar, has issued a statement and said that the allegedly mentally unstable man attacked people sleeping at different locations on a farm. He also stated that a probe into the incident is underway.

In addition, the Police has obtained the CCTV footage of the crime scene, while two of the victims have been identified as Dilawar and Asad, he added.

Furthermore, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, has ordered the relevant institutions to devise a report after the investigation concludes. Also, he maintained that it is crucial to provide justice to the victims’ families.