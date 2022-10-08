General Bajwa Advises PMA Cadets to Respect Democratic Institutes

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has cautioned the Pakistan Military Academy’s (PMA) passing out cadets to always respect democratic institutions and avoid being sidetracked by fake news and political squabbles.

He made these remarks while addressing the graduating ceremony of the 146th PMA Long Course in Kakul on Saturday.

ALSO READ Indian Army Men Killed After Tank Barrel Explosion During Firing Practice

In his introductory remarks, COAS General Bajwa reminded the cadets to always retain a heroic attitude while commanding their soldiers, even in the face of a life-or-death situation, and urged them to lead by example rather than only by words.

Moreover, he underlined the significance of prioritizing the troops’ well-being and described it as an indicator of a capable military commander.

He also referenced the British Army’s renowned Field Marshal Philip Walhouse Chetwode, who once remarked, “The safety, honor, and welfare of your country come first, always and every time. The honor, welfare, and comfort of the men you command come next. Your own comfort and safety come last, always and every time.”

He maintained that Pakistan is a nation that values peace and always attempts to establish positive ties with its neighbors and other regional countries.

ALSO READ COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Claims Army Has No Influence on Pakistani Media

Furthermore, he pledged to break the political deadlock that has prevented the South Asian countries from advancing and resolving all regional and bilateral issues in a peaceful way.

He argued that South Asians deserve prosperity, which can be attained by steady economic development and lasting peace. Thus, it is crucial to prevent wars in the region, he added.