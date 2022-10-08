Babar Azam Completes 2,000 T20I Away Runs in Emphatic Fashion Against New Zealand

All-format captain, Babar Azam, scored yet another half-century in the second game of the tri-nation tournament against New Zealand, adding several records to his ledger in the shortest format of cricket.

The opening batter, who was also awarded player of the match, scored a match-winning knock of 79 runs off 53 balls with a strike rate of 146.09, including eleven boundaries, moving him to 2,000 T20I runs away from home.

The 27-year-old currently has 2,034 T20 international runs, including one century and 19 fifties, away from home. Of 2,034 runs, Babar has scored 785 runs at neutral venues, averaging 39.25 runs.

Innings Runs Avg SR 100s 50s Home 28 1106 48.08 140.71 1 9 Away 32 1249 44.60 129.43 1 11 Neutral 24 785 39.25 118.22 0 8

In another milestone, the elegant batter hammered his 28th T20I fifty in 84 innings, matching the Indian ex-captain and batting great, Virat Kohli,

Last month, Babar equaled Virat Kohli’s record of becoming the fastest batter to score 3,000 T20I runs and also became the second-fastest batter to score 8,000 T20 runs, trailing only Chris Gayle of the West Indies.

Babar became the first Pakistani batter to score two hundred in T20Is after scoring 110 runs in the second T20I against England. He also became the most successful Pakistani captain in the shortest format of the game.