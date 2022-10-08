PCB Chief Shuts Detractors of Women’s T20 League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been taking significant initiatives since former captain, Ramiz Raja, assumed the office of its Chairman back in September 2021.

Earlier this year, PCB Chairman announced the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) for under-19 players, which kicked off earlier this week at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and features numerous overseas players.

Yesterday, the PCB announced the launch of the first-ever women’s T20 league, with the inaugural edition planned to run alongside next year’s Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) eighth edition.

While expressing his views on the initiative, the Chairman took to Twitter and wrote, “This initiative for our women cricketers is the need of the hour.”

The former cricketer went on to say that the announced league will not only improve the skills of present women players but will also assist the cricket board in finding new talent for the national setup in the future.

This initiative for our women cricketers is the need of the hour. Not only will The Women's League @TheWLT20 help hone the skills of our current cricketers but strengthen the pool of talent. In March we will back our girls, break barriers, and level the playing field. https://t.co/1grv3YuOIc — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 7, 2022

It is worth noting that the league will take place in Rawalpindi from March 3 to 18, 2023, with four franchises competing for the championship. Some matches will be played prior to PSL 8, while the final match will be played the day before PSL 8.