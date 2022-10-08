Former Indian Coach Exposes Major Weakness of Pakistan’s Batting Unit

Pakistan and India recently met twice in the Asia Cup 2022, with the Rohit Sharma-led side winning the group stage encounter by five wickets and the Babar Azam-led side winning the super 4s clash.

The much-highlighted encounter between the neighboring countries occurred in the T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the Men in Green outclassed the Virat-led side and triumphed by 10 wickets.

The arch-rivals will face off in the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, and debate about the strengths of both sides has already started in the cricket fraternity.

Comparing India and Pakistan before the highly anticipated encounter, India’s former batting coach, Sanjay Bangar, said that India is a more robust batting unit, claiming that the Men in Green rely solely on their top order.

“I feel, in the batting department, it’s clear that Pakistan [are] over-dependent on their top order like Babar and Rizwan. Whereas the Indian team is not actually dependent on a couple of players,” he commented.

While analyzing the Indian setup, the former coach stated that while close matches happened in the Asia Cup, India is a more complete team than Pakistan in terms of batting since they do not rely on just one or two players.

Further explaining the Indian strength, he added “There are four or five match winners and they are in their prime form, so, from a batting perspective, I feel the Indian team is in a better position.”