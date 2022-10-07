Shehbaz Govt Officially Lifts Ban on Departmental Sports

The government of Pakistan has officially reinstated departmental sports in the country overturning Imran Khan’s decision.

ALSO READ Foreign Mountaineer Dies in Avalanche in Gilgit-Baltistan

The government has announced the revival of departmental sports all across the country with an official letter from the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination. The letters have also been issued to the concerned departments and regions to make swift progress toward the revival of departmental sports.

Moreover, the departments will also receive financial support to continue the sports activities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared his plans of lifting the ban on departmental sports in a prize distribution ceremony earlier this year. The step has been taken to provide financial support as well as offer opportunities for the players.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Backs PCB’s Flagship Pakistan Junior League

During his term, former cricketer and Prime Minister Imran Khan enforced a ban on departmental sports.