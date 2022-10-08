Google Launches its First Smartwatch With Premium Features

Google’s has unveiled its latest flagship phones as well as its first ever smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. It runs on Wear OS 3.5, but it is mostly like Fitbit watches on the inside since all of its fitness features are taken directly from it.

Google Pixel Watch will be available in a single 41mm size, but with two different variants for Wi-Fi and LTE connections. It has a small circular screen measuring 1.2-inches with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and Always On support. It appears like an ordinary wrist watch since its entire UI is black and it blends well with the thick black bezel around it.

The dome shaped dial completes the look as well and the chassis is made out of stainless steel for durability. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and the only physical button is on the right side for scrolling through the UI. It is good for swimming and showers thanks to its 5ATM water resistance.

It has your usual health monitoring features such as a heart rate sensor and an ECG sensor for more accurate readings. It has a lot of integrations from the Fitbit team for accurate algorithms allowing better health tracking. It can even tell you when you need to stop and rest.

Instead of its custom Tensor chip for its smartphones, Google has used the Exynos 9110 chip for the watch which has been in use since 2018. It brings 2GB RAM and Google claims that the battery should last the entire day.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi) will go for $350 while the LTE version will be available for $400. There will be a number of straps to choose from and you will also get a silicon “Active” band in the box. There are woven, metal, and leather bands as well.