Aaqib Javed Wants Babar Azam to Become Pakistan’s Man of Crisis

In the second game of the tri-series against New Zealand, national team management sent all-rounder, Shadab Khan to bat at number four, and his quick 34 runs off 22 balls guided Pakistan to a six-wicket victory.

The decision to shake up the batting order provided some optimism for the Babar Azam-led team as middle-order issues seemed to be solved temporarily, but several former cricketers believe it will not work for a long time.

Former Pakistan pacer, Aaqib Javed, believes that rather than making changes in the batting order ahead of the T20 World Cup, Babar Azam should bat at no.4 himself, as this will offer confidence to other middle-order batters.

A performing captain like Babar Azam should bat where Pakistan is currently facing a crisis and that is the middle order. The performance of Babar Azam in the middle order will also give confidence to others who’ll bat along him.

Speaking in an interview, the Lahore Qalandars head coach went on to say that moving Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz up in the order is not a long-term solution to Pakistan’s middle-order woes.

The 1992 World Cup-winning team member suggested that the selection committee should replace either Khushdil Shah or Haider Ali with Fakhar Zaman in the squad and send him to open the innings alongside Mohammad Rizwan.