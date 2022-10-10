Bryt Onboards Educational Visionaries for an Enhanced Learning Experience

Bryt, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing Edtechs, has partnered with two of the country’s leading educational visionaries, Omair Masood and Ahmed Saya, to curate a one of its kind experiential digital learning space for students all over the world.

With a career in education spanning over 15 years, Omair Masood is known as both a respected teacher and a successful entrepreneur. He has co-founded several prestigious educational institutions in the country, which include Cedar College and the Ivy School.

Over the years, Masood has mentored thousands of students as an O & A Level Accounting and Finance teacher and has earned a reputation for going beyond the call of duty to help his students achieve their goals.

Awarded the World’s Most Dedicated Teacher by Cambridge University Press, Ahmed Saya, is a renowned educationist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

Saya has made invaluable contributions to the education sector since 2007 and has since become a household name for O & A level Accounting and Math students across the country. Saya is an influential personality, known to personally invest in helping his students map out and realize their future goals.

With Masood and Saya’s combined expertise and experience spanning decades, Bryt aspires to help millions of O & A level students across the globe to not only ace their exams but to become well-rounded learners and critical thinkers.

Bryt’s philosophy focuses on incremental learning that is delivered through bite-sized videos and interactive pop-up quizzes. Bryt believes that traditional learning spaces ignore individual needs and strives to create meaningful and personalized learning experiences for its students through its engaging, learner-centric platform.

With the latest additions to its core team, Bryt is all set to enable its learners to discover their true potential.