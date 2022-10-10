Maternal Uncle Rapes and Murders His 4-Year-Old Nephew in KP

A four-year-old boy has reportedly been raped and later murdered by his maternal uncle at Jaman Road in district Bannu of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the police, the suspect is under interrogation after his arrest, while the body of the victim has been moved to the hospital.

Previously, a private school teacher was arrested for gang-raping a teenage female student after he committed the heinous act with his four accomplices in Karachi’s Surjani Town area.

As per the details, police arrested Basit after an FIR was registered against him and his unidentified accomplices at the Surjani Town Police Station. Meanwhile, raids are underway to find the remaining culprits.

The police revealed that the culprit gave a sleep-inducing drug to the 13-year-old victim on 27 September, after which he committed the gruesome act along with his accomplices.

In addition, he also threatened the victim with killing her younger sister if she told anyone about the incident, the police added.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in July, the government had announced a new Anti-Rape Special Committee consisting of 26 members, including medical experts, lawyers, legal experts, legislators, and bureaucrats, in a bid to overcome increasing rape cases across the country.