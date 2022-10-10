Officers, Families of Sindh Police, ASF, and Martyrs to Get Scholarships through Ilma University Partnership

Ilma University signed an MoU with Sindh Police at the office of IGP, Sindh, and the Airport Security Force (ASF) at the ASF Headquarters in Karachi.

The MoU intends to provide financial assistance in the form of scholarships to the officers & families of Sindh Police and ASF for seeking higher education with 100% scholarships to the children of police martyrs.

The delegation of Ilma University was led by Prof. Dr. Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood – Vice-Chancellor, Fawwad Mahmood Butt – Director Quality Assurance & Liaison (QAL), Mustufa Razzak – Assistant Director Quality Assurance & Liaison, while the IGP office was accompanied by Abdul Hameed Khoso – Additional Inspector General Welfare, Sindh Police.

Earlier the ASF MoU was signed by the Deputy Director General, Airport Security Force, and the Vice Chancellor, Ilma University. Souvenirs were also presented and exchanged between the institutions.

If you’re eligible for the scholarship, kindly fill the form below:

https://forms.gle/GvLthQHdMWcRydXLA