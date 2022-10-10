Naseem Shah Gains Fitness Ahead of All-Important T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s express pacer, Naseem Shah, has returned to training after fully recovering from a viral infection. Naseem was seen in the national team’s practice session ahead of Pakistan’s clash against New Zealand in the fourth match of the tri-nation series in Christchurch.

Naseem was ruled out of action last month during England’s historic T20I tour of Pakistan after suffering a viral infection. According to details, Naseem had suffered from COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital for one night after contracting pneumonia during the historic series. Naseem, part of Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad, was in recovery mode as the national team departed for New Zealand for the tri-series ahead of the mega-event.

It is understood that Naseem has regained full fitness and will be available for action in the next match in the tri-series. However, it is expected that Naseem will be offered further rest and will not be included in the line-up as the national team management want him to be at a hundred percent heading into the T20 World Cup.

Elsewhere, Mohammad Hasnain, who was also suffering from a viral infection, has also started his recovery and has rejoined his teammates in the training session. Hasnain is said to be feeling much better and should be fully fit in the next few days.

The Men in Green are also confident about the fitness of star pacer, Shaheen Afridi, and experienced top-order batter, Fakhar Zaman, with the duo set to join the squad in Australia.

Pakistan will play two warm-up matches, against England and Afghanistan on 17 and 19 October respectively, before taking on arch-rivals India in their opening match of the 2022 T20 World Cup on 23 October at Melbourne Cricket ground (MCG).