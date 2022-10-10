Here’s the Complete Schedule for New Zealand’s Next Tours to Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the match schedule of the New Zealand men’s cricket team’s dual tours of Pakistan. The BLACKCAPS will play two Tests as part of their ICC World Test Championship title defense and three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures from 27 December to 15 January, before returning for five T20Is and five ODIs from 13 April to 7 May.

On the first leg of the Pakistan tour, Kane Williamson’s side will play Tests in Karachi (27-31 December) and Multan (4-8 January). They will return to Karachi for the three ICC Super League matches on January 11, 13, and 15.

The Karachi Test will be New Zealand’s first in the metropolitan city since October 1990 when Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis shared 15 wickets between them and Shoaib Mohammad scored 203 not out, and the first in Pakistan since the May 2002 Test in Lahore in which Inzamam-ul-Haq scored a memorable 329 and Shoaib Akhtar recorded first innings figures of 8.2-4-11-6.

It continues to be a memorable year for Multan as well. After hosting three ODIs against the West Indies in May, they will stage the second Test between Pakistan and England (9-13 December), before holding the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand. Multan has also been announced as one of the four venues of the Pakistan Super League, which will be held from 9 February to 19 March.

New Zealand will begin the second leg of the Pakistan tour in Karachi with four T20Is (13, 15, 16, and 19 April), followed by the fifth T20I and two ODIs in Lahore (23, 26, and 28 April) and the last three ODIs will be played in Rawalpindi (1, 4 and 7 May).

The first leg of the tour for two Tests and three ODIs is part of the Future Tours Programme, while the 10 white-ball matches in April/May are to make up for the abandoned September 2021 tour.

New Zealand is presently eighth in the ICC World Test Championship, while Pakistan is sitting in the fifth spot. In the ICC Super League, a qualifying tournament for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan and New Zealand are fourth and sixth, respectively.

New Zealand will be the third high-profile cricket side to tour Pakistan in 2022.

In March/April, Australia made their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years when they played three Tests, three ODIs, and a T20I. Last month, England visited Pakistan for the first time in 17 years and played seven T20Is. They will return in late November for December’s Tests in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Karachi.

Schedule of matches (Playing hours to be confirmed closer to games):

Pakistan v New Zealand:

27-31 Dec – 1 st Test, Karachi (ICC World Test Championship)

Test, Karachi (ICC World Test Championship) 4-8 Jan – 2 nd Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship)

Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship) 11 Jan – 1 st ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League) 13 Jan – 2 nd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League) 15 Jan – 3 rd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League) 13 Apr – 1 st T20I, Karachi

T20I, Karachi 15 Apr – 2 nd T20I, Karachi

T20I, Karachi 16 Apr – 3 rd T20I, Karachi

T20I, Karachi 19 Apr – 4 th T20I, Karachi

T20I, Karachi 23 Apr – 5 th T20I, Lahore

T20I, Lahore 26 Apr – 1 st ODI, Lahore

ODI, Lahore 28 Apr – 2 nd ODI, Lahore

ODI, Lahore 1 May – 3 rd ODI, Rawalpindi

ODI, Rawalpindi 4 May – 4 th ODI, Rawalpindi

ODI, Rawalpindi 7 May – 5th ODI, Rawalpindi

