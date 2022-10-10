Legendary Australian Captain Ranks Babar Azam Among Top Five Batters

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has established himself as one of the leading batters in modern-day cricket due to his consistency, breathtaking style, and shot selection across formats.

His comparison with Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steven Smith, and Joe Root, has become the talk of the town, and former players now believe that Babar is on par with modern batting greats.

Former Australian captain, Ian Chappell, praised Babar Azam for his well-honed technique, drives, and shot selection, saying, “Babar is a complete player with his flowing drives and all-around shot range.”

Chappell, talking about the best batters in today’s cricket in his column for ESPNcricinfo, wrote, “To round out the picture, he has a game that fits all three formats but his Test batting, with an ability to compile centuries, stands out.”

It is worth noting that the 27-year-old has been in the form of his life since taking over as national team captain, and he has already shattered several batting records of all-time greats in recent years across formats.

Last year, the right-hander led the Men in Green to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE, where he also ended the event as the leading run-scorer, scoring 303 runs in six innings including four half-centuries.