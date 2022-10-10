Ramiz Raja Confident of Winning T20 World Cup With Selected Pakistan Team

Despite the absence of key players in the setup, Pakistan has returned to winning ways in the tri-nation series in New Zealand after losing two successive games in the seven-match T20I series against England at home.

The Men in Green first overcame Bangladesh by 21 runs in the series opener, and then defeated Kane Williamson-led side by six wickets, providing some positive signs ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Completes 2,000 T20I Away Runs in Emphatic Fashion Against New Zealand

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has also revealed that both Shaheen Shah and Fakhar Zaman will be ready for the mega event.

Speaking in an interview, Ramiz revealed, “Shaheen Afridi will get fit, we have good news regarding Fakhar Zaman. We don’t need to press the panic button. I firmly believe that Pakistan can win the World Cup.”

It is worth noting that the Babar Azam-led side will travel to Australia following the completion of the tri-series for the showpiece event, where they will begin their campaign against arch-rivals India on October 23.

ALSO READ Pakistan Extends Lead at Top of Points Table After Thumping Win Over New Zealand

While answering a question regarding the preparation for the World Cup, Ramiz stated that it was good for the team to have a T20I series against England before participating in the tri-series. Pakistan will also play two warm-up games ahead of the mega event.

When asked about the opening pair of Babar-Rizwan, who faced criticism for slow batting in the first six overs, he said, “If you see the opening combinations with the best strike rate, Babar and Rizwan almost match them.”