Karachi Experiences Its Coldest Morning as Winters Approach

The winter season has started in the upper parts of the country while central and southern regions are also beginning to experience a drop in temperature.

Meanwhile, Karachi recorded the coldest morning of the season earlier today as winters are knocking on the door of the provincial capital, Pak Weather, the country’s largest automated weather stations network, has revealed.

According to details, the minimum temperature in Karachi has dropped to 18-19°C, with Saima Arabian Villas (SAV) Chowrangi recording the lowest temperature at 18.7°C.

Gulshan-e-Roomi recorded a temperature of 18.9°C this morning, Malir Cantt 19°C, Gulistan-e-Jauhar 19.3°C, and Jinnah International Airport 20°C.

The rest of the areas of the city are still relatively warm with temperatures fluctuating between 24°C and 26°C. On the other hand, the daytime conditions in Karachi will be very warm as the mercury is expected to remain between 37°C and 39°C.

Earlier this month, weather experts had predicted that Sindh, particularly Karachi, will experience an early winter this year.

They had predicted that winters are likely to begin in Sindh in November and the province is expected to witness intense cold in the upcoming winter season.