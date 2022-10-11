Malala Yousufzai Lands in Pakistan for Flood Relief Activities

Nobel laureate and advocate for girls’ education, Malala Yousafzai, has arrived in Pakistan today as per her schedule in order to visit flooded regions and bring global attention to the calamity caused by climate change.

According to the details, she landed at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi with her parents on a Qatar Airways flight, which marked her second visit to the country since being shot by terrorists in October 2012.

During her visit, she will visit the flood-affected areas of the most devastated province, Sindh, where she will carry out relief operations through her international NGO called Malala Fund.

Also, she will provide funds for emergency education services in the affected areas. In addition to that, ten damaged government schools for girls will also be rebuilt with funds provided by her NGO.

In this regard, the Sindh Home Department had ordered the Special Police Unit (SPU) to ensure strict security measures for her safety, which is why she was taken to her residence under high security after her arrival.

Earlier, her NGO had donated an emergency grant to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in September, which will provide psychological assistance to girls and women in flood-stricken Sindh and Balochistan.