Pakistan Registers First Victory in Street Child Football World Cup

Pakistan defeated Sudan in the Street Child Football World Cup in Qatar as Tufail Khan won the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan registered the first win in the Street Child Football World Cup as they outplayed Sudan. Pakistan scored 3 goals with Tufail Khan winning the Player of the Match for his outstanding efforts on the field.

Pakistan will next face Burundi as their opponent in the Street Child Football World Cup 2022.

The Street Child World Cup is being held in Qatar from October 7 to 15 under the auspices of a non-profit group called Street Child United.

The tournament includes 26 teams in total including street children with the talent and passion for the game of football.