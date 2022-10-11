Star New Zealand Players Likely to Skip Pakistan Tour Due to IPL

New Zealand will tour Pakistan for a historic series in January and April 2023 for the first time in 19 years as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced the schedule and venues for the much-awaited series.

It will be the third SENA country to play a full-fledged series in the span of a year as Australia toured in April while England toured last month and will return for a Test and ODI series after the 2022 T20 World Cup.

According to the announced schedule, both cricketing nations will play two Tests and three-match ODI series in the first phase beginning December 27, followed by five ODIs and a five-match T20I series in April-May.

However, New Zealand Cricket’s Chief Executive, David White, has stated that many renowned Kiwi players may miss the second phase of the series due to schedule clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While speaking in an interview, White stated that his knowledge of the team so far is that it would be full-strength; however, the players will have the option of participating in either the Pakistan tour or the IPL.

It is worth noting that the 15th edition of the money-rich franchise cricket is set to take place between March 25 and May 28, and some of the leading Black Caps players are expected to compete in the tournament.