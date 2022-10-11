PCB Silently Dissolved High-Profile Cricket Committee a Year Ago

A PCB official has confirmed the dissolution of the star-studded Cricket Committee that had been inactive for more than a year.

A cricket committee that had been formed under the supervision of Mohsin Hasan Khan in 2018, was terminated by the approval of governing board about a year ago. However, PCB had not issued any statement regarding the matter. The Cricket Committee which included Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, Nadeem Khan, Zakir Khan, Ali Naqvi, Umar Gul, and Asmavia Iqbal at one point seemed to become irrelevant in Ramiz Raja’s chairmanship.

When a PCB official was questioned about the inactive committee, it was revealed that the committee had been dissolved by the governing board about a year ago. The committee has not held any meetings since then and does not perform any role in matters of cricket.

It is pertinent to mention that PCB has not removed the details of the Cricket Committee from their official website to date.