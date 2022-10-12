Pakistan Navy to Receive Two Minehunters From the Netherlands Next Month

Pakistan Navy is set to receive two tripartite-class minehunters from the Netherlands to further consolidate its defensive capabilities in the national littoral territories.

According to reliable defense sources, Haarlem and Middelburg tripartite-class minehunters are currently on their way to Pakistan and will be inducted into the naval fleet next month.

The navies of the Netherlands, France, and Belgium manufactured the tripartite-class minehunters as part of a joint agreement between the 1980s and 1990s.

A total of 35 ships were manufactured during this period. In France, these ships are known as Eridan-class, Alkmaar-class in the Netherlands, and Aster-class in Belgium.

In 1992, Pakistan and France entered into an agreement for the acquisition of three Eridan-class minehunters. In Pakistan, these ships are known as Munsif-class. Pakistan Navy later renamed these ships Munsif, Muhafiz, and Mujahid.

A tripartite-class minehunter has a length of 169 feet 3 inches, a beam (width) of 29 feet 2 inches, and a draught (distance between the waterline and bottom of the vessel) of 12 feet 6 inches.

It has a top speed of 28 km/h and a range of 5,600 km. It carries 2 PAP 104 mine disposal systems. It is equipped with one DUBM 21B sonar radar and one Decca 1229 navigation radar. It is armed with one 20 mm model F2 gun, two 12.7 mm machine guns, and two 7.62 mm machine guns.