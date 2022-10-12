Punjab Withdraws Ban on Teacher Transfers After 6 Years

The government of Punjab has decided to lift the ban on the transfers and posting of teachers from the last week of October, on Tuesday.

Teachers requesting transfers have been asked to submit their online transfer applications by November 15, while their submissions will be reviewed until November 25.

The final list of teacher transfers will be issued on 1 December, and the chosen instructors will have ample time to join their new stations between 5 and 10 December.

The ban on transfers of school teachers was implemented in 2016, at a time when around 50,000 teachers had applied for transfers.

In related news, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government teachers ended their five-day strike earlier this week, confirming that the government had agreed to their demands. They started the protests to demand an increase in their pay scales, reinstate previously withdrawn allowances, and award promotions.