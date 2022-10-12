Sindh Minister Blames Karachi Citizens for Over-Exaggerating Problems

Sindh’s Labor Minister, Saeed Ghani, has complained that Karachi residents over-exaggerate their problems by 100 times.

He also remarked that it is the only city where its citizens deliberately block sewerage lines, rupture water connections, and damage street lights.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Recovers But Honda and Toyota See Massive Drop in Sales

Furthermore, the Labor Minister claimed to have evidence to back up his assertion. However, he did not mention taking action against anyone engaging in such activities.

Separately, Karachi Police apprehended a gang involved in supplying fake currency notes in the markets of the country’s financial capital.

Police officers from Khokrapar Police Station carried out the raid and recovered Rs. 118,000 fake currency notes from their possession.

ALSO READ Sindh Govt Approves Karachi Metropolitan University

Earlier a video received strong backlash in which an officer of Karachi Police was seen assaulting a bus driver. The video further showed a policeman dragging the bus driver in front of a crowd while he was pleading for mercy.

Consequently, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, took notice of the incident and called for an investigation of the matter. He added that the delinquent policeman will face disciplinary action after an inquiry into his misconduct.