UAE Begins Granting 60-Day Visit Visas

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has begun granting 60-day visit visas following the implementation of new regulations for entrance permits and visas in order to simplify the process for expatriates.

According to UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), the new rules are part of broad reforms called the Advanced Visa System (AVS).

A UAE-based travel agent said that they are among the first ones to get a 60-day visit visa for their client for which they are charging AED 500.

Apart from this, a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa is one of the most popular options because it does not require a sponsor and allows the visa holder to remain in the Emirates for up to 90 consecutive days, which can be further extended for the same amount of days in the same year.

Note here that a bank balance of $4,000 or equivalent in different currencies is mandatory to apply for the above-mentioned visa. In addition, business or job visas can also be acquired for 60, 90, or 120 days.

Additionally, recent graduates from the world’s top 500 universities can also apply for visas, for which a minimum of a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent is required.

Following are the types of visas that one can acquire for entry into UAE: