Dubai to Introduce Online Facial Recognition Visa Application on Smart Phones

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has decided to introduce an online visa application using the facial recognition feature on smartphones.

According to the details, the initiative will enable Dubai residents to apply for visas, and entry permits from the comfort of their homes and verify their identities using their smartphones.

Director of the Project Management Office at GDRFA, Fatima Salem Al Mazrouei, attended Dubai’s tech show called GITEX Global 2022 and said that the work on the project is underway and will be launched shortly.

She further elaborated on GDRFA’s plans regarding the integration of facial recognition into its services and transactions, including, applying for residency, visa, and others.

Furthermore, she added that Dubai residents will not be required to submit their passports or any other verification documents. However, she did not reveal the exact date of the project’s launch. It is pertinent to mention that such a system has already been implemented at the Dubai airport.

In addition, she said that the GDRFA has introduced a new version of its app, which combines all of its services in one place and also allows the residents to contact the authority in case of any questions.

Besides, GDRFA displayed around nine current and upcoming projects at the tech show.