F-9 Park’s Iconic Water Stream Set to be Restored After Years

A development plan for the freshwater stream in Fatima Jinnah Park in the F-9 sector of Islamabad has been approved through which the stream will be cleaned and restored after many years.

The stream that was passing through the park, originating from the Margalla hills, used to be a popular fishing spot before it got polluted as the city expanded.

ALSO READ Karachi Experiences Mysterious Electricity Breakdown

Fatima Jinnah Park has unfortunately become notorious for having a large open sewage drain running through the center of its green belt.

Throughout the year, particularly during the summer, a foul odor emerges from the drain, making it hard to stroll or jog within a one-kilometer radius of this stream.

An official involved in the repair work revealed that they have so far repaired several sections of the park. The work is still ongoing and is expected to be completed in the next few years, reported the News.

The plan not only involves removing the pollutants but also ensuring that the waste from the residential sector is not dumped in it from now on.

ALSO READ Pakistan Petroleum Makes Gas and Oil Discovery in Sindh

Islamabad Chief Commissioner, Capt (R) Muhammad Usman Younas, expressed that after the restoration is complete, the stream will be protected from further contamination and that similar projects to restore water streams across the federal capital are also underway.