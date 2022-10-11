Pakistan Hockey Team Stopped From Participating in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has denied NOC to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.
The federal government has formed a committee to manage PHF issues and it has been tasked with making decisions about the future of hockey in the country.
The Pakistan Sports Board cannot issue the NOC to the team without the committee’s approval. It has also been stated that PHF cannot proceed to function until the final decision from the federal government.
As a result, Pakistan’s participation in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament, which will be held in Malaysia from November 15 to 25, is in doubt.