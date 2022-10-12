PCB Chief Lauds Crystal Palace FC’s Medical Team for Shaheen and Fakhar’s Rehab

Pakistani fans received big news on the availability of its key pacer, Shaheen Shah, for the T20 World Cup 2022, as he and left-handed batter, Fakhar Zaman, will join the national side in Australia prior to the mega tournament.

Both players suffered injuries during the Sri Lanka Test series and the Asia Cup respectively, and are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Crystal Palace Football Club in London under the supervision of Dr. Zafar.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has appreciated Dr. Zafar and his team’s efforts and complimented Crystal Palace Football Club for looking after Fakhar and Afridi at a crucial time.

While announcing the update, the Chairman took to Twitter and wrote, “A big shout out to Dr. Zafar and his team at Crystal Palace Football Club for looking after our heroes Fakhar and Afridi.”

Ramiz Raja also announced that the cricket authority will soon establish a world-class rehabilitation center in Pakistan that will take care of not only national cricketers but all athletes in the country.

It is worth noting that Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman did not participate in the recently ended Asia Cup, the seven-match T20I series against England, and the tri-nation series in New Zealand.

