Suzuki Launches Swift GL ‘Limited Edition’ in Pakistan

In a surprising move, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has launched the Swift GL Limited Edition. All-new Swift has been around since February of this year and has grabbed a decent chunk of the market share in a short time despite its hefty price tag.
According to the details, Swift GL Limited Edition gets only two “improvements” over the standard GL CVT variant. Those improvements include a rear top spoiler and a center armrest between the passenger seats.
The improvements come for a big premium, as the new Swift GL Limited Edition costs Rs. 3,450,000, which is Rs. 30,000 more than the standard Swift GL CVT. In other details, it has the same naturally aspirated 1.2-liter four-cylinder K12C Dualjet petrol engine that sends 90 hp and 120 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox.
Other features include:
- 2 airbags
- Climate Control
- Anti-lock Braking System
- Hill Start Assist
- Vehicle Stability Control
- USB and Aux Connectivity
- Sat-Nav
- Cruise Control
- Keyless entry
- Electronic parking brake
Despite the recent price hikes and production cuts, sources say that PSMC is maintaining a steady outflow of units including Swift. The addition of a new Limited Edition variant will likely bolster its sales further.