Sybrid Pvt. Ltd. and Pakistan Children’s Heart Foundation (PCHF) Join Hands to Create Social Impact

The partnership between Sybrid Pvt. Ltd. and Pakistan Children’s Heart Foundation (PCHF) stems from Sybrid’s values of social impact that align with the philanthropic ambition of PCHF.

For this reason, Sybrid is opening the doors of its Islamabad office to PCHF where its representatives will be able to engage with patients and their families, donors, and other stakeholders in Islamabad.

Misbah Ul Haq, former cricket captain of Pakistan, board member, and brand ambassador of PCHF, thanked Sybrid for its contribution to the cause.

Misbah has dedicated his “second innings” to working with PCHF to make sure that not a single child that suffers from CHD in Pakistan remains untreated.

Farhan Ahmad, CEO PCHF, expressed his passion for progressing and evolving his organization and laid out a focused plan to achieve its goals. These include raising awareness for cardiovascular diseases, training healthcare professionals, promoting and advancing research, and providing state-of-the-art medical facilities and treatment for children.

One of the milestones which the organization aims to achieve is to build Pakistan’s first Paediatric Cardiology Hospital which is currently under construction in Lahore. PCHF offers its medical services irrespective of financial or social background, enabling more than 3,000 children to access treatment.

Ather Imran, CEO Sybrid, who also serves on the board of PCHF, strongly believes in combining the organizations’ efforts to serve society and create a positive social impact. Since March 2019, Sybrid has been actively engaged with PCHF pro bono.

Sybrid aims to empower, support, and accelerate PCHF’s vision of running an organization that is devoted to nurturing, treating, and protecting the future of Pakistan—its children.

