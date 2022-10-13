26 Bus Passengers Burned Alive in Sindh With Dozens in Critical Condition

A long-route passenger coach caught fire in Sindh, fatally burning the passengers onboard. According to reports, the incident took place before the break of dawn in Nooriabad town, Jamshoro.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Wajid Thaheem stated that 18 passengers including 8 children lost their lives, while 28 others sustained terrible injuries. He added that the bus was fully occupied at the time.

#BREAKING: Passenger bus traveling from #Karachi to #Punjab caught fire near #Nooriabad. Reportedly, 20 passenger died in the incident pic.twitter.com/b8W4q3zmkR — Safar Khan Baloch 🗞📚 🖊️ (@SafarKhanBaluch) October 12, 2022

The investigation states that the air conditioning unit was the origin point of the fire. The injured were transported to the Liaquat University Hospital in Jamshoro by the emergency personnel. Officials at the hospital feared that the death toll would grow because several seriously burned patients were in critical condition.

The bus was transporting 80 flood victims from Khairpur Nathan Shah to Karachi. The victims were members of the Mugheri tribe. The District Health Officer (DHO) informed the media that the bodies have been sent to the Edhi morgue at Sohrab Goth. He added that some bodies are beyond recognition, however, the relatives have refused to share their DNAs.

A majority of passengers were able to escape, however, many couldn’t disembark in time. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken note of the situation and ordered the relevant authorities to provide immediate assistance to the survivors.

He has also requested an incident inquiry report in order to get to the bottom of the issue.