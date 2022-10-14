Dead Bodies Found on Roof of Multan’s Nishtar Hospital Spark New Controversy

In a harrowing development, several bodies have been found on the roof of Nishtar Hospital in Multan earlier today. The bodies were discovered by the Adviser to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar, during his visit to the hospital.

Expressing serious displeasure over the desecration of human bodies, the Advisor immediately ordered to bury the bodies and order relevant officials to take stern action against those involved in the negligence.

Taking action on the matter, Additional Chief Secretary, Saqib Zafar, directed South Punjab Health Department to form a committee to probe the incident.

The department has now notified a six-member committee which is led by Specialized Healthcare Secretary, Muzamil Bashir. The committee will submit its initial findings within three days.

The committee also comprises two Nishtar Medical University professors, Dr. Masood Rauf Haraj and Dr. Shafiqullah Chaudhry, as well as the hospital’s Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Muhammad Arfan Arshad, along with one representative each from the offices of Multan’s Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer (CPO).

On the other hand, a student at the Nishtar Medical University told media representatives that the dead bodies are used by students for learning purposes. The bodies found on the roof had already been used and were kept there to extract bones and skulls for more educational purposes.