Govt Employees Postpone Strike After Talks With State Minister Interior Kanju

Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Minister of State for Interior, has assured Planning Commission employees that their demands of equal allowances would be met.

In response, the government employees have announced a postponement of the strike till November 8 and have announced an end to the sit-in in front of Parliament House.

Moreover, the employees warned that if the demands are not met by the promised date of November 8, the protest will resume.

The Planning Commission employees protested against the disparity in executive allowances issued by the Ministry of Finance, demanding that executive allowances be issued on a non-partisan basis.

The protestors stated that the 400 employees of the Ministry of Planning, belonging to technical and economic cadres, have been deprived of the executive allowance by the Ministry of Finance.

Prior to this negotiation, the employees of the Planning Ministry deprived of executive allowance met with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal. The minister assured the concerned employees to resolve their complaints at the earliest. However, their demands are still not met.