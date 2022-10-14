Here’s How Much Kia Has Increased Car Prices in 2022

Kia Lucky Motor Corp. (KLMC) had been consistent in terms of its pricing during its formative years in Pakistan. However, the company has fallen prey to recent price hikes, tax rate hikes, shipping, raw material, and logistical cost increases.
Kia has a diverse lineup of cars, including a hatchback, a subcompact crossover SUV, a compact crossover SUV, and a Midsize crossover SUV, all of which have seen a significant rise in prices.
The company’s best-selling vehicle — Kia Sportage — which was once a ‘great value for money’ product, has now become a niche product, which has impacted its desirability.
Here’s how much the prices of Kia cars have risen since January 2022:
|Variants
|January Prices (Rs.)
|October Prices (Rs.)
|Change (%)
|Picanto M/T
|2,186,000
|3,100,000
|42%
|Picanto A/T
|2,292,000
|3,200,000
|40%
|Sportage Alpha
|4,764,000
|5,999,000
|26%
|Sportage FWD
|5,276,000
|6,649,000
|26%
|Sportage AWD
|5,768,000
|7,250,000
|26%
|Stonic EX
|3,750,000
|4,545,000
|21%
|Stonic EX+
|3,975,000
|4,848,000
|22%
|Sorento 2.4 FWD
|6,836,000
|7,800,000
|14%
|Sorento 2.4 AWD
|7,499,000
|8,500,000
|13%
|Sorento V6 FWD
|7,499,000
|8,500,000
|13%
KLMC recently announced a significant reduction in the prices of all variants of Sportage as part of a limited-time deal. The development came despite its announcement to retain new prices even after the rupee strengthened against the US Dollar (USD). Note that KLMC has not disclosed any expiry date for its limited-time offer.
Previously, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) reopened the bookings for Kia vehicles after deciding to maintain inflated prices despite the rupee appreciating in value and the government’s decision to ease import restrictions.
In this regard, a dealership representative informed ProPakistani that the company is taking bookings for all models with a one-month minimum delivery time.