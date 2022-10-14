Food Delivery Riders Cautioned to Drive Carefully

Islamabad police held a road safety awareness lecture yesterday for the riders of local food delivery companies at Islamabad Traffic Police Headquarters.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad, Syed Mustafa Tanvir, delivered a road safety session under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations, Suhail Zafar Chattha.

Tanvir shared with them the ramification of not wearing helmets, overspeeding, one-wheeling, the dangers of violating one-way traffic laws, and the benefits of abiding by other rules when riding a motorbike.

He stated that observing traffic rules could prevent critical injuries, financial losses, or the irreparable loss of life. He stated that Islamabad police is organizing special classes to educate people about road safety legislation.

Tanvir emphasized protecting people’s lives is the traffic department’s foremost priority. He stated:

The food delivery companies’ owners should ensure at the time of recruitment that all the bike riders have valid and genuine driver’s licenses besides complete awareness about road safety measures.

Figureheads of various food delivery firms also attended the session.

Remodeling of Srinagar Highway U-Turns

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is considering altering the design of Srinagar Highway protective u-turns in Islamabad.

During his visit, CDA Chairman Capt. (ret.) Muhammad Usman Younis saw the u-turns and instructed the relevant officials to gather data on the number of vehicles using these u-turns.

He ordered the department to develop a plan for the construction of elevated u-turns that will connect traffic from Islamabad to the motorway network and Islamabad International Airport.

This development comes immediately after a report that highlighted Srinagar Highway as being a hotspot for fatal car accidents. The report counted overspeeding and reckless driving as the main causes of accidents.