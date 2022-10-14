Meet Pakistan’s New Pace Sensation Who Shahid Afridi Claims is the Next Superstar

The young pacer, who starred for Mardan Warriors in the opening match of the Pakistan Junior League with his outstanding spell, reflected on his cricketing journey to reach the PJL and his future plans in an exclusive interview with ProPakistani.

ALSO READ Pakistan-West Indies T20I Series Likely to be Postoned

Talking about the beginning of his cricket career, Aimal Khan told that he originates from the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that is where he first started playing cricket for a club in 2020. Later, he moved to Lahore to play professional cricket following the suggestions of his seniors from the club. Aimal Khan revealed that it was a tough decision to make but also a very fruitful one as the cricketing facilities available in Lahore are, without any doubt, brilliant especially because he came from a small village.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/3QsZ40XIp_E

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/3QsZ40XIp_E?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/3QsZ40XIp_E?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/3QsZ40XIp_E





Playing under the mentorship of Shahid Afridi, Aimal Khan seeks to learn from his experience. The young pacer told that Shahid Afridi not only prepares them for the game but also provides much-needed confidence. Aimal Khan also quoted Shahid Afridi predicting his bright future as a lethal pacer after seeing his pace and ability to swing.

Aimal Khan is also enjoying his interaction with foreign players and coaches in the Pakistan Junior League as it is a new experience for him.

Aimal Khan expressed delight at the dazzling spell he delivered in the very first game of the Pakistan Junior League. The pacer told that the performance brought him praise and recognition which is heartening as he enjoyed the game, especially the swinging ball to rattle the stumps of Gujranwala Giants’ captain, Uzair Mumtaz.

Revealing his idols of the game, Aimal Khan told that he admires Shoaib Akhtar’s pace while he looks to learn the art of swing from Mohammad Amir.

ALSO READ Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport in Pakistan-India T20 World Cup Match

The young cricketer sees Pakistan Junior League as a platform to project his potential and is hopeful of making a mark in the tournament to reach the Pakistan Super League and eventually wear the national colors.