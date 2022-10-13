Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport in Pakistan-India T20 World Cup Match

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against India on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, with all the tickets for the high-octane clash already sold out months ago.

This year, Pakistan and India met twice in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates, with each winning by the same margin of five wickets in the group and super 4s stages, respectively.

ALSO READ Ex-Bowling Coach Backs Shaheen to be At His Usual Best in T20 World Cup

The excitement among spectators is becoming hard to contain as October 23 approaches, but a weather forecast shows that heavy rain may disrupt the much-anticipated match between the arch-rivals at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

According to the weather forecast, there is a 75% chance of rain in Melbourne city, with temperatures likely to drop in the evening.

The match is scheduled for 7 pm local time (1 pm PST) when the chances of rain are 55% as per AccuWeather’s forecast.

ALSO READ Pakistan Qualifies for Final of Tri-Nation Series in New Zealand

It is worth noting that the Babar Azam-led squad is currently in New Zealand for the tri-nation series, where they will come face to face against the home side in the final on October 14 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The national team will go to Australia to participate in the marquee event where they will play two warm-up games against England and Afghanistan respectively.

See further details regarding the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia!