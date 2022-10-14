Shami Replaces Bumrah in India’s T20 World Cup Squad

India has announced Mohammad Shami as the replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Mohammad Shami has been included in the final 15-man team for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, replacing Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammad Shami was named in the three-man reserve list.

With Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup because of a back injury, India has suffered a major setback. They have now selected the experienced pacer Mohammad Shami for the mega event in Australia.

Along with Jasprit Bumrah, India has also lost Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja due to injuries ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.