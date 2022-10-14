Fakhar Zaman Comes in Pakistan’s 15-Man T20 World Cup Squad

Fakhar Zaman has been added to the main squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in place of Usman Qadir, who has now been moved to the traveling reserves list.

Fakhar Zaman is set to make a comeback in the national team as he has been included in the 15-man squad for the World Cup. The aggressive batter was initially named as a traveling reserve following an unimpressive run in the Asia Cup 2022.

Although Fakhar Zaman has replaced leg-spinner, Usman Qadir, in the main squad, the spinner will remain with the team as a traveling reserve for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Fakhar Zaman is currently in England for the rehabilitation of his knee injury. He will join the squad in Australia in the next few days.

Check out the full T20 World Cup squads here!