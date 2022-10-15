Islamabad Police to Announce More Jobs Soon

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has announced that it will shortly release an advertisement regarding the vacancies of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the department.

According to the details, both males and females will be able to apply for the positions of ASI in ICT Police.

Taking to Twitter, ICT Police made this announcement and urged potential candidates to keep checking its Twitter account for more updates regarding recruitment.

Islamabad Capital Police will soon publish the recruitment advertisement for the vacancies of Assistant Sub-Inspectors. Stay tuned with us for further updates.

#ICTP pic.twitter.com/fyKIBsHiFt — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) October 14, 2022

For more details, citizens are advised to visit ICT Police’s website or call them at 051-9259400, 9259401, and 9259402.

Earlier this month, ICT Police also announced hundreds of vacant positions of constables in the department, which will be filled in line with provincial and regional quotas prescribed by the federal government.

It will recruit new constables for 1,688 vacant positions and applicants are required to apply through ICT Police’s website before 16 October (tomorrow).