Police Launches Crackdown Against Fake Callers on 15 Helpline

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has initiated a crackdown against people making fake calls on the federal capital’s helpline called Safe City Pukar -15.

According to the details, ICT Police has arrested around 13 people in the capital territory and has charged them with making fake calls on the helpline.

ALSO READ USC Announces Huge Price Reductions on a Variety of Items

Taking to Twitter, ICT Police said that it will take strict legal against those involved in the abuse of the emergency helpline.

سیف سٹی پکار-15 پر جھوٹی کالز کرنے والوں کے خلاف مقدمات کا اندراج کر کے منظم کارروائیوں کا آغاز۔ ضلع بھر سے 13 افراد کو فیک/جھوٹی کالز کرنے پر مقدمہ درج کرکے گرفتار کیا گیا ۔

ایمرجنسی ہیلپ لائن کا غلط استعمال کرنے والوں کے خلاف سخت قانونی کاروائی کی جائے گی۔#ICTP #SCI pic.twitter.com/OflTPJ9uSj — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) October 13, 2022

Separately, the Regulation Wing of the Finance Division has issued a notification for increasing ICT Police’s salaries after it acquired formal approval from the Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif.

In this regard, both PM Sharif and the Federal Minister of Interior, Rana Sanaullah, congratulated the ICT Police officers.

ALSO READ NEPRA Approves Minor Increase in Fuel Charge Adjustment of DISCOs for August

The development comes after the department demanded an increment, which prompted the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, to refer the matter to the relevant authorities.

IGP Khan thanked the PM and Interior Minister for meeting the ICT Police’s requests and added that the department diligently performs its duties to maintain the law and order in Islamabad and saves citizens’ lives and property by fighting against criminals.