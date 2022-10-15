Pakistan is the Third Most Successful T20 Team Since 2021 T20 World Cup

Pakistan has been showcasing its class in T20I cricket since last year, making it to the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals, reaching the 2022 Asia Cup final, and winning a tri-series in New Zealand.

Between 15 November 2021 and 14 October 2022, the Babar Azam-led team competed in 25 T20I matches, winning 16 of them to move up the list of cricketing nations with the most victories during this period.

The Men in Green occupied the third slot on the list, while India and New Zealand held the top two spots with 26 wins from 35 games and 12 wins out of 18 games respectively. Australia and South Africa are fourth and fifth on the list.

In terms of success ratio, India has retained a ratio of 74.28 while New Zealand and Pakistan have a success ratio of 66.66 and 64.00 respectively, and Australia and South Africa stand at 59.37 and 58.37 respectively.

S.N Teams Matches Wins Losses Tied Success Ratio ICC Ranking 1 India 35 26 8 1 74.28 1st 2 New Zealand 18 12 6 0 66.66 5th 3 Pakistan 25 16 9 0 64.00 3rd 4 Australia 17 9 6 1 59.37 6th 5 South Africa 13 7 5 1 58.37 4th

It is worth noting that the top sixteen teams have assembled in Australia to compete in the T20 World Cup 2022, which will begin with Sri Lanka and Namibia facing off in the first qualifier game tomorrow, October 16.

Following an excellent performance in the tri-nation series in New Zealand, the Men in Green will begin their campaign for the marquee event against India on October 23.