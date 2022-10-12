Ex-Bowling Coach Backs Shaheen to be At His Usual Best in T20 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced earlier this week that star pacer, Shaheen Afridi, has recovered from his knee injury and will join the national squad for the warm-up matches ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will begin its T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India and the speedster will make his comeback to international cricket after nearly three months and will be under intense pressure in the game at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

However, former Pakistan all-rounder, Azhar Mahmood, believes that if the 22-year-old completes his rehabilitation process properly, he will have no problems returning to the setup.

While answering a question in an exclusive interview, the former bowling coach said “Hopefully, Shaheen will be able to bowl well like before. All Pakistanis, including me, are praying for him.”

Earlier this week, the star pacer stated that the rehabilitation process was difficult, but he thoroughly enjoyed it. “To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can’t wait to wear the playing kit,” he stated.

It is worth noting that Shaheen sustained a knee injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka, forcing him to miss the ODI series against the Netherlands, the 2022 Asia Cup, the T20I series against England, and the tri-series in New Zealand.