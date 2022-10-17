Bikes Were Involved in 71% of Road Accidents in Punjab: Report

Latest news suggests that motorcycles are among the most common reasons for accidents on the road.

Official data confirmed this by highlighting that up to 71% of the 1,195 road accidents reported across Punjab involved motorcycles. During the previous 24 hours, at least four people died and 1,282 sustained injuries in traffic accidents.

ALSO READ Peugeot Sells Over 250 Units of 2008 SUV in September

The data further adds that traffic accidents involved 1,041 motorcycles, 96 rickshaws, 158 cars, 24 vans, 13 buses, 22 trucks, and 106 other types of vehicles and carts. At least 726 people suffered serious injuries while another 557 received treatment on the spot for minor injuries.

The data further revealed that 599 adults, 39 underage drivers, 175 pedestrians, and 513 passengers were among those who died in traffic accidents. It added that 304 accidents were reported in Lahore affecting 326 people, followed by 84 in Multan affecting 104, and 82 in Faisalabad affecting 74 people.

The victims of include 1,033 males and 254 females, with 240 under the age of 18, 658 between the ages of 18 and 40, and 399 over the age of 40.

Lahore Traffic Fines

Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) has hiked illegal parking fines by 900%. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi has ordered the field operatives to observe a zero-tolerance policy against the offenders.

He added that the decision to impose fines is by the strict orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC). Mehdi warned that the new fines have become effective from Friday, October 7. He stated: